Orlando Health leaders step into new roles

Orlando (Fla.) Health has appointed four leaders to new roles.

The changes are to "position the organization for growth and provide new opportunities for leaders to bring a fresh perspective and their dynamic and exceptional expertise to new roles," health system spokesperson Kena Lewis told Becker's.

Four things to know:

1. Kelly Nierstedt, MSN, became the president of Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center on June 13.

2. Mark Jones, former president of Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, became Orlando Health Foundation senior vice president and director of capital campaigns on June 13.

3. Suzanne Worthington became interim president of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on June 13. She previously served as COO of Winnie Palmer Hospital and assistant vice president of Orlando Health.

4. Effective June 27, Ohme Entin, president of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital, will become COO of Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.