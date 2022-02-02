Missouri governor knocks state Senate after refusal to confirm top health official 

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson scolded the state Senate after some members refused to approve Missouri's appointed director of health and senior services amid refuted claims that the appointee supported mandatory vaccinations in the state.

Both the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Kansas City Star reported that Mr. Parson had appointed Donald Kauerauf to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but Mr. Kauerauf shortly resigned after the Missouri Senate refused to approve the decision Feb. 1.

State senators faced pressure from people protesting Mr. Kauerauf's appointment, claiming he supported vaccination mandates in the state. He repeatedly refuted this claim, saying that he supported vaccination as a protection against COVID-19 but has not called for mandatory vaccination. Mr. Kauerauf formerly served as a public health official in Illinois and has more than 30 years of experience in the field.

"The events that have transpired over the past few days surrounding Don's Senate confirmation hearing are nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve," Mr. Parson said.