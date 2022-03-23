Michigan hospital makes 3 leadership changes

Holland (Mich.) Hospital is making changes to its leadership team as part of the organization's internal succession plan.

The changes take effect April 1, according to a news release.

Three things to know:

1. Dale Sowders, president and CEO, will add the title of vice chair of the Holland Hospital board of directors. He will remain CEO.

2. Patti VanDort, MSN, RN, senior vice president of hospital operations, will be named president.

3. Mark Pawlak, senior vice president of operations, will take the role of executive vice president.