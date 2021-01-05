Metro Health-U of Michigan Health restructures governance

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health is consolidating its two boards into one, a move leaders say better supports decision-making at the Wyoming, Mich.-based health system.

Metro Health's previous governance strategy included a hospital board that reported to a corporate board of directors. The setup made more sense before Metro Health was affiliated with Michigan Medicine, according to a Dec. 23 news release.

The restructuring merged two boards with 23 members into a single board with 15 directors. Voting roles are reserved for the medical chief of staff, as an ex-officio member, and two physician representatives. Additionally, at least one of the physicians must be an osteopathic physician. Metro Health was founded by DOs.

Bill Barkeley, who will chair the board, added that restructuring reflects increased clinical integration with Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. Metro Health is an affiliate of University of Michigan Health.

