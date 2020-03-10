Memphis-area oncology practice lays off 80+

Germantown, Tenn.-based West Cancer Center & Research Institute laid off more than 80 people on March 6 as it streamlines its business model, according to local newspaper Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Affected employees received severance packages, according to the report.

West Cancer Center shifted to a new, more personalized care model that it hopes will "allow the most efficient, effective and patient friendly care" for patients, West Cancer Center marketing and communications director Julie Flanery told Commercial Appeal.

The oncology practice in 2018 became a founder of OneOncology, an oncology management group based in Nashville, Tenn., that helps group members take advantage of economies of scale.

