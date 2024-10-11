Memorial Hermann's CEO took a top workplace to new heights

Culture and creating value is a top priority for Houston-based Memorial Hermann CEO David Callender, MD.

When Dr. Callender joined the health system in 2019, it was already a perennial winner of top workplace awards and had a reputation as a high-culture organization. What could he do to build upon the system's powerful legacy?

Having lots of conversations about value.

"It's a continuation of what we've been trying to do at Memorial Hermann for a long time, and it focuses on one of our principal concepts of value: our own experiences as we work to deliver patient care, deliver service and deliver information to improve health," said Dr. Callender on an episode of the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast."

Memorial Hermann has 34,000 employees and 6,700 affiliated physicians spanning a large geographic footprint. To align everyone around the common goal, Dr. Callender's team developed three points of focus to elevate the team: organizational culture, talent development and employee experience.

"We call it human capital management. Think beyond what we've traditionally focused on with our human resources support systems and we wanted to think a little more broadly, asking ourselves, what's really an employee centric approach?" said Dr. Callender.

Memorial Hermann developed a slate of services, professional development, benefits and employee experiences to enhance the overall culture. One project the system has worked on for years is called the Achieve program, which supports multiple career pathways for employees.

Participants in the program receive a career coach at no extra cost who works with them to create a customized career path. After submitting their plan, the health system provides them with resources and training to meet their goals at no extra cost. Sometimes that means employees need help with childcare, financial planning or tutoring support.

"We've had bits and pieces of those things in place for a while, but this puts it all together focused on the career pathways that employees are choosing," said Dr. Callender. "There are a variety of programs and support for our employees, their mental and emotional health, weight loss and healthy lifestyle programs and money management tools."

Dr. Callender believes employees who feel valued and invested in will provide high-value care as well. They'll have the capacity, knowledge and passion for truly performing at the top of their abilities.

Then employees can also celebrate successes. Memorial Hermann launched the "Celebrate platform" to offer peer-to-peer recognition, virtual badges, points-based rewards and enhanced service anniversary gifts.

"We want our employees to feel rewarded, that they're part of something bigger that's working to do something better, and that as they engage with us to do that, they have the opportunity to improve their own skill sets and advance their careers in a way they think is most appropriate," said Dr. Callender.