Maryland health system board chair abruptly resigns

James "Chip" DiPaula Jr. resigned March 9 as chairman of University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Mr. DiPaula, a former state budget secretary, stepped down after nearly three years in the position. In his resignation letter, Mr. DiPaula said serving as board chair was "one of the great privileges" of his career, according to the report.

Mr. DiPaula, an e-commerce firm he founded, and a London-based company that acquired it were sued last month in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The complaint alleges Mr. DiPaula conspired with others to embezzle funds of and steal trade secrets from Compass Marketing to launch the e-commerce business, according to the Sun.

A lawyer representing Mr. DiPaula and the other defendants declined to comment on the allegations to the Sun.



