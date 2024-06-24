Lurie Children's namesake philanthropist dies

Ann Lurie, a renowned philanthropist for which the Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital is named, has died at 79, the Chicago Tribune reported June 24.

Ms. Lurie was pronounced dead June 24 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after battling the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma.

Children's Memorial Hospital was renamed Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in June 2012 following a $100 million gift to the hospital from Ms. Lurie, which is still the largest donation in the hospital's 142-year history, it confirmed to Becker's. The hospital is also where the two, Ann and Robert, met when she was working there as a pediatric intensive care nurse, according to the Tribune.

"With profound sadness, I share that Ann Lurie passed away this morning, June 24, 2024," Tom Shanley, MD, president and CEO of Lurie Children's shared with Becker's. "Her unwavering dedication and generous contributions to our organization touched countless lives and will continue to be a source of inspiration to us all, and her absence will be deeply felt."

Ms. Lurie's husband, Robert, died in 1990 following a battle with cancer, and left his wife and six children with a $425 million estate.

Since then, the Lurie estate has donated hundreds of millions in funding to medical services, research, pediatric medical services, education, the arts and more.

Ms. Lurie was very involved with the hospital in the 1990s and 2000s. She served as a member of its Hospital, Research Institute, and Foundation boards as well as the first Distinguished Lifetime Director of the Medical Center Board, Dr. Shanley confirmed to Becker's.

"Words cannot adequately convey the sadness we share with Ann’s family and friends and all those she touched across Chicago and far beyond," Dr. Shanley said. "Lurie Children's will forever be grateful to Ann for creating a legacy that allows us to provide the highest quality, most compassionate care for patients and families across Chicagoland and beyond. Ann's life inspires us all to embrace the power of her mantra to 'do a good deed daily.'"