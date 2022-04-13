Leading through the pandemic with humility: 5 quotes from Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Miami-based Jackson Health System, did an interview with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. in collaboration with the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, where he touched on an array of topics including COVID-19, health equity and the move to remote work.

Here are five quotes from the interview, published April 11:

1. On leading during the beginning of the pandemic: "When you lead — we all talk about vision and strategy, and all of that went out the door. We were completely blind. We literally and purposefully shut down the entire business. The only thing I knew to do was leading with humility: telling people we don't know what's going on and working through this."

2. On the most critical trait for future leaders: "If you have been a greatly successful nurse for 15 years, it doesn't automatically make you a nurse manager. You have to be able to acknowledge whether you like people and want to develop them."

3. On the importance of hybrid work for those who seek mentorship or skill development: "The ability to hang around the coffee machine and pick up that kind of informal mentoring is important to the development of people. If you want to grow in a career environment … you at least need to be in a hybrid environment."

4. On Jackson working with spiritual and nonprofit leaders to coordinate buses to provide people in vulnerable communities with transportation to get vaccinated: "We were able to lift the [vaccination rate] by talking and coming up with an alternative idea, along with appointments through the internet. … All I did was facilitate getting everybody together."

5. On how the pandemic has boosted his desire to be humble and listen: "The post-COVID-19 Carlos is about listening more to our employees and our leaders and understanding what we need to do differently."

Read the full interview here.