JPMorgan seeks VP of operations, control management for new healthcare venture

JPMorgan Chase is seeking a vice president of control management and operations for Morgan Health, its new healthcare company focused on improving the quality of healthcare in the U.S.

Responsibilities for the new leader will include establishing a control management framework, managing vendor and consultant onboarding, maintaining contracts and working as a liaison with partners in the compliance, risk, audit and legal services.

"This role requires a strong control management and transactional processing skill set, balanced with solid communication skills and independent strategic thinking," the job description reads.

The leader will report to the chief control officer and head of operations of corporate responsibility.

JPMorgan unveiled Morgan Health on May 20. The company is seeking to improve employer-sponsored healthcare in the U.S. and bring meaningful innovation into the industry by targeting insurance and keeping populations healthy. Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said success for the company will be measured by whether it improves the Triple Aim: quality of care, access to care and cost to deliver care.

Morgan Health initially will focus its efforts on improving care for JPMorgan Chase employees, but its long-term goals are to become a leader at improving healthcare in the U.S. and create a successful model other employers can adopt.