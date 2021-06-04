JAMA editors lay out priorities to improve diversity across journals

A group of JAMA Network editors in a June 3 editorial statement published a list of priorities aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across the journals.

The statement comes after a podcast episode that dismissed the existence of structural racism in medicine was published by JAMA, and promoted by the journal in a since-deleted tweet.

The June 3 statement points out that among 346 editors and editorial board members, 71 percent are white, and calls on the journal network to improve diversity across the editorial masthead.

In all, the statement outlines 14 priorities aimed at improving diversity across the journals, including the appointment of an editorial director of equity, updating journal mission statements, and holding a diversity, equity and inclusion summit.

"The JAMA Network Journals and other leading medical journals must take clear steps to do better, with more awareness, more transparency, more accountability, and more diversity," the authors wrote. "This is all for the good. The intersection between society, health, and equity is clear and addressing structural racism, including in medical journalism, is essential to improving health."



To read the full statement, click here.