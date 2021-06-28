Iowa hospital to end administrative contract with Mayo Clinic

Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa, will end an administrative contract with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, according to local news station KCHA.

The 25-bed critical access hospital said the move will bring more local control to its day-to-day operations.

Under the administrative contract, Mayo Clinic supplied the hospital with a CEO. The agreement with Mayo began in 1994.

However, the hospital will now select its own internal CEO.

Floyd County Medical Center CFO and interim CEO Mike Anderson told KCHA that employing the position in-house opens the door to new possibilities.

Mr. Anderson said there's no set time frame to hire an in-house CEO but that the board is working as quickly as possible to fill the position.

Mr. Anderson has served as the interim CEO for several months and will remain in the CFO role after a new hospital chief is hired.

"While we will no longer contract with Mayo Clinic for the CEO position, we do look forward to continuing to work together in other ways," said Ron James, board chair of Floyd County Medical Center. "We are currently working through the details on what our future relationship will entail."

"We have enjoyed multiple relationships with Floyd County Medical Center over the years, and we will continue to engage with the board and medical center on multiple levels," Mary Jo Williamson, vice chair of administration at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.