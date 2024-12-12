How a Missouri system is building a 'winning culture'

Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital president and CEO Andrew Bagnall is leading efforts to tackle healthcare industry challenges like financial pressures and shifting patient needs.

With 26 years of healthcare experience under his belt, Mr. Bagnall joined St. Luke's Hospital in August 2022 from Hospital Sisters Health System Wisconsin, where he served as president and CEO.

St. Luke's comprises two hospitals and around 30 outpatient locations across St. Louis, according to its website.

Becker's connected with Mr. Bagnall to discuss the largest industry hurdles in the coming years, and to learn how St. Luke's Hospital is strategically focused on meeting patients where they are and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What do you expect to be the biggest financial challenge facing hospitals and health systems in the coming year, and how is St. Luke's preparing to address it?

Andrew Bagnall: One of the most pressing challenges facing hospitals and health systems in the coming year is the dual impact of reimbursement challenges and rising costs, both of which we have experienced over the past several years. Ensuring that we are reimbursed fairly, timely and accurately for the care that we provide is something that has been a focus for us over the past year. Next is ensuring that we are operating both efficiently and effectively, without sacrificing quality, as costs have risen beyond what we are being reimbursed. With this, our focus has been on advancing a culture of continuous improvement.

Q: Given the current economic climate, how are you prioritizing capital investments for St. Luke's in the upcoming year? In what specific areas do you see the highest return on investment?

AB: We are prioritizing capital investments that are in line with the strategic objectives we have set out to achieve over the coming years ahead. These include investments in advancing our core service line strategies, ambulatory growth, as well as improving access.

Q: What strategic moves is St. Luke's making to expand outpatient and ambulatory services, and how do you plan to balance this with maintaining inpatient care?



AB: While St. Luke’s has traditionally been "hospital-centric," we recognize the importance of meeting patients where they are. Today we serve many of our patients in many different ambulatory care settings, which is an area we will continue to grow in the future. At the same time, inpatient care remains an important piece of the continuum of care in which we serve our patients. We are nationally recognized for the exceptional quality of our inpatient services, and that will always be something that we have high expectations around. Balancing these two areas ensures we meet the healthcare needs for our community.

Q: What specific strategies will St. Luke's deploy in the coming year to improve employee retention, particularly in critical front-line roles?

AB: Employee retention starts with creating a culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered. At St. Luke's, we're committed to fostering a patient-centered environment that empowers and engages our employees through collaboration and enhancing a culture of continuous improvement. We are smaller than the large health systems in our region, and this allows us to have personalized, high-trust relationships with each one of our employees, providers, and patients. This approach has been key to building what we call a "winning culture" — which benefits our patients through the exceptional care they receive."

Q: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it contributed to your organization's success?

AB: My leadership style combines support and encouragement coupled with setting high expectations. I believe that to achieve excellence, we must continually challenge ourselves to innovate and grow. I strive to bring out the best in our leaders by providing clear guidance, a shared vision, and the resources they need to succeed. Leadership isn't about doing everything yourself — it's about empowering others to achieve extraordinary results, and I take great pride in seeing our leaders rise to the occasion.







