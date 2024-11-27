Health system C-suites channel 'hospitality energy' for next year

Health system C-suites are taking their organizations "back to the basics" next year to focus on improving quality outcomes and creating an elite patient experience. This means prioritizing a culture of service and training staff in hospitality.

Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals in Cleveland, said the system has focused on reducing variation in care pathways and optimizing clinical services for maximum quality, safety and efficiency this year, an effort that will continue into 2025. University Hospitals is also doubling down on its reputation for compassionate care, said Dr. Megerian.

"The goal is for our patients – our guests – to feel truly cared for at each touchpoint along the patient journey, with clinical and non-clinical caregivers alike both bearing the responsibility to make this happen," he said. "The word 'hospitality' has at its root the word 'hospital' — it's our goal to work to bring that 'hospitality' energy to our work in healthcare, always informed by world-class science."

To meet this goal, University Hospitals is also focused on growing its research capabilities. The health system has around 3,400 studies and clinical trials, which it plans to grow next year.

"These studies and trials are where medical progress happens, and we're proud to be able to offer the hope they provide to our patients," said Dr. Megerian.

How will the system measure its success? Lisa Griffin, chief consumer officer of consumer experience and patient access at University Hospitals told Becker's the system's leaders are using key metrics for decision-making and staying flexible to meet the evolving needs of the patient population.

"Our top priority over the next two to three years is revolutionizing the patient experience by aligning access, care pathways, and consumer insights into a cohesive, patient-centered strategy," said Ms. Griffin. "This includes expanding digital tools like automated scheduling and prior authorization systems, integrating services such as call centers and referral management through our Care Connections Access framework, and leveraging analytics to proactively address patient needs."

Chapters Health System in Temple Terrace, Fla., is also zeroing in on the patient experience over the next two to three years. Nikki Romence, chief people officer, told Becker's she is focused on strengthening employee engagement as the foundation of delivering an excellent patient experience.

"By investing in employee well-being, professional growth and providing the tools they need, we can empower our team to deliver compassionate, high-quality care," she said. "A culture of feedback, recognition and collaboration will ensure employees feel valued and aligned with the organization's mission, directly enhancing patient satisfaction. This strategic alignment creates a cycle where engaged employees drive better outcomes, improving both patient and caregiver experiences."

One Brooklyn Health in New York City is undergoing a similar transformation. Over the next few years, Sandra Scott, MD, interim CEO, told Becker's the organization will leverage data and conduct value assessments to align community needs and then provide additional training to the team for elite patient care.

"Recognizing that exceptional care depends on an engaged workforce, we are committed to creating a supportive environment for our employees, equipping them with the resources needed to deliver highest quality care," said Dr. Scott. "One example is our current patient-centered training focus, which reinforces the importance of honoring patient goals, cultural competency and active listening."

Staff members are becoming more effective communicators, Dr. Scott said, and feeling a deeper sense of purpose in their work.

"Together, these efforts will create an improved patient-centered experience and build lasting trust within the communities One Brooklyn Health serves," she said.

AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla., also has an eye on patient-centric care delivery. Joel George, MSN, RN, executive director of retail services at AdventHealth Parks & Training Center, said the system is investing in staff training designed around empathy, communication and personalization strategies "inspired by consumer obsessed service industries."

He is taking a"hospitality-centered" approach with a focus on empowering patients to manage their healthcare and wellness journey through the system. AdventHealth is developing tailored preventative care programs for high-risk populations and incorporating mental health services as well as lifestyle medicine into their offerings.

"I truly believe that by combining high-tech solutions with high-touch care, and ensuring your facilities culture and operations are consistently aligned with patient needs and the next generation of the healthcare consumer we will redefine excellence in patient care," said Mr. George.

Expect the next year to bring as much innovation in the patient experience and satisfaction space as care delivery and outcomes, as hospitals continue to refine their approach to caring for communities and bridge access to care issues.

"By combining innovation with a culture of empathy and equity, we aim to deliver seamless, personalized care that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the communities we proudly serve," said Ms. Griffin.