Hackensack Meridian 1st system to team with Michelle Obama's company

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is the first health system to partner with PLEZi Nutrition, the kids beverage company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Hackensack Meridian decided to add PLEZi's products to its cafeteria on the recommendation of the health system's Black Team Member Resource Group, a networkwide voluntary group of Black team members and allies who focus on health equity.

Research shows kids consume 53 pounds of added sugar per year and Hackensack Meridian is bucking the trend by offering PLEZi, which doesn't have any added sugars. The health system began offering PLEZi beverages in late 2024 and since February, Hackensack Meridian has removed 1.8 million calories and 1,000 pounds of sugar from consumption.

"We are excited to be the first health system in the country to offer PLEZi to our patients and team members," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "PLEZi is a delicious and healthy beverage that aligns with our commitment to providing our patients with healthy choices that reduce sugar and calories and improve health outcomes."

This isn't the first time Hackensack Meridian has focused on healthy food options. The system previously joined the Fool Food Pledge, founded by the World Resources Institute, to promote plant-based foods. It also reduced meat consumption by 21% systemwide and dropped food-related emissions by more than 40% with its "less meat, better meat" initiatives.