Former Texas hospital CEO Louis LeBouef dies at 69

Louis "Lynn" LeBouef, former CEO of Tomball (Texas) Regional Medical Center, died Jan. 25 at the age of 69.

Mr. LeBouef spent more than 30 years working for Tomball Regional, first as the director of cardiopulmonary services. He moved into administration in 1996 as an executive vice president and was named COO in 2001.

Mr. LeBouf was promoted to CEO in 2005 and served in the role until the facility was purchased by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in 2011, when he became a legislative and regulatory liaison.

He joined the Tomball Regional Health Foundation as CEO in 2013, where he worked until his death.

Mr. LeBeouf also served in other community roles, including on the board of Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's president, Bruce Hillegeist, told the Houston Chronicle that Mr. LeBeouf likely knew every part of the Tomball Regional Medical Center, which he watched grow from a small hospital to what it is today.



"Great leader," Mr. Hillegeist told the Houston Chronicle about Mr. LeBeouf. "People, his employees respected him. I do have a friend who worked as a respiratory therapist for Lynn, and he told me no one ever left, because Lynn takes good care of his employees."