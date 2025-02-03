Former Nebraska system CEO dies

Stephen Long, who served as president and CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Health System from 1992 to 2007, died Jan. 31 at age 78 after an extended illness.

Mr. Long was a Nebraska healthcare leader for more than 35 years, according to a Feb. 3 health system news release.

During his tenure at Methodist, he oversaw the expansion and development of key service lines, including women's health, cancer care, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and primary care. He also led the implementation of a new EMR system and the integration of Methodist Physicians Clinic.

Before becoming system CEO, Mr. Long served as system COO and as president and CEO of Methodist Hospital.

"He lived the values of the health system," John Fraser, system president and CEO from 2007 to 2017, said in the release. "He embodied our culture of compassion and caring, and every decision he made, he used our core values as a gauge. He knew that if you do the right thing, people are going to want to be a part of your organization."

Methodist Health System operates four hospitals and more than 30 clinics.