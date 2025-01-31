Former Massachusetts hospital CEO dies

Francis "Frank" Saba, former president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health-Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center, died Jan. 18 at age 75 after a battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

Mr. Saba joined Milford Regional in the late 1980s and served as president and CEO from 1990 to 2015, according to the Milford Daily News.

During his tenure , he oversaw various projects. According to his obituary, these include the Center for Adolescent and Young Adult Health, the Meehan Family Pavilion, and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. He also played a key role in the clinical affiliation between UMass Memorial and Milford Regional.

"Frank's leadership and collaborative spirit was integral in initiating a formative clinical affiliation between UMass Memorial and Milford Regional in 1991," UMass Memorial Health

President and CEO Eric Dickson, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "This 30-year partnership, focused on providing exceptional care to patients across the community, laid the groundwork for our recent corporate affiliation. We extend our sincere sympathies to Frank's family during this difficult time."

Ed Kelly, president of Milford Regional, shared the following statement:

"Frank's strategic vision and focus on a positive organizational culture served Milford Regional Medical Center well as he oversaw the continual improvement of our services and programs to meet the evolving needs of our community."

Before joining Milford Regional, he held administrative roles at UMass Hospital and UMass Medical School in Worcester, according to his obituary. He retired from Milford Regional in 2015, then served as a consultant for Riverside Community Care in Dedham, Mass.