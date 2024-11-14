Former Dayton Children’s CEO dies

David Kinsaul, former president and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children's, has died.

Mr. Kinsaul was the third person to serve as the hospital's president and CEO. He began his nine-year tenure at Dayton Children's in April 2003, according to a Nov. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Under his leadership, the hospital completed projects like its outpatient center, the Soin Pediatric Trauma and Emergency Center, and the Wallace Critical Care Complex. The hospital also took on its biggest IT project ever, the $25 million installation of Epic's clinical information system.

Dayton Children's is an independent, freestanding children's hospital that comprises two campuses and more than 15 care sites.