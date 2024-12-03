Forbes honors '30 Under 30' in healthcare for 2025

Forbes released its 14th annual "30 Under 30" list for 2025, highlighting North American leaders across 20 industries, including healthcare.

Many of the honorees are "creating meaningful change with business, culture and entrepreneurship," according to a Dec. 3 news release from the publication.

For the healthcare list, Forbes writers and editors reviewed thousands of online submissions and sought recommendations from industry sources and list alumni. Candidates were evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent expert judges on factors such as funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential. Additional details about the methodology are available here.

The 2025 North American "30 Under 30 in Healthcare" are:

1. Anirudh Joshi, Viswesh Krishna and Damir Vrabac, co-founders of Valar Labs

2. Akshaya Annapragada, MD/PhD candidate, Johns Hopkins University

3. Rob Baldoni, co-founder of Dannce.ai

4. Douglas Ford and Scott Tisoskey, co-founders of Chromie Health

5. Giulio Deangeli, co-founder of Oxbridge Clinical

6. Apoorva Katragadda and Vishnu Sunil, co-founders of EmerStat

7. Cydney Kim, Nikita Singareddy and Ben Wesner, co-founders of Fortuna Health

8. Patrick Gilligan, founder of Somethings

9. Suhas Gondi, MD, resident physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital

10. Rithvik Seela and Andrew Zelaya, co-founders of Gradia Health

11. Jasmin Brooks Stephens, PhD, incoming assistant professor of psychology at University of California, Berkeley

12. Kamran Ansari and Nadia Ansari, co-founders of FluxWear

13. Aviv Elor and Ash Robbins, co-founders of Immergo Labs

14. Sahir Jaggi, founder of Tandem

15. Hannah Javidi, PhD, postdoctoral researcher at Indiana University School of Public Health

16. Hilary Dubin and Caroline Huber, co-founders of Jones

17. Yue Clare Lou, co-founder of Sift Biosciences

18. Aimun Malik, co-founder of Allied Network for Neurodevelopmental Advancement

19. Kiara Botha, Nadia Ladak and Harit Sohal, co-founders of Marlow

20. Kevin Mekulu, PhD candidate at Pennsylvania State University

21. Sidney Collin, co-founder of De Oro Devices

22. Tamara Chayo, founder of Medu Protection

23. Smriti Pandey, postdoctoral researcher at The Broad Institute

24. Matthew Park, MD candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

25. Kanishka Rao, co-founder of Carenostics

26. Karthik Ravi, MD candidate at Stanford Medical School

27. Raghav Sehgal, director of bioinformatics at Healthy Longevity Clinic

28. Autumn-Kyoko Cushman and Leann Haddad, co-founders of ShiftRx

29. Niko Fotopoulos and Ricky Pati, co-founders of Sparx

30. Tanvee Varma, MD, resident physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital