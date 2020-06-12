Erlanger board approves new 2-year contract with CEO

Will Jackson, MD, CEO of Erlanger Health System, has a new contract with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based organization, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The health system's board of trustees approved the new two-year contract June 11, about three months before Dr. Jackson's current contract expires.

Trustee John Germ, chairman of the Management and Board Evaluation Committee, said the new contract eliminated the individual performance incentive and adds a provision allowing Dr. Jackson or Erlanger to end the agreement without cause with 90 days' written notice, the Free Press reports. It also keeps Dr. Jackson's base annual salary at $625,000 and includes new metrics for tracking CEO performance.

According to the report, the new metrics focus on quality and safety, patient experience, operations and financial stewardship, among other areas.

Erlanger's board named Dr. Jackson CEO and president of the public health system in September after separating from former CEO Kevin Spiegel. Dr. Jackson had been CMO of Erlanger for nearly four years before the board's appointment.

Dr. Jackson has led Erlanger amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the health system implemented a cost-reduction plan that includes furloughs and pay reductions for leadership.

