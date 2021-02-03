Elizabeth Warren to join finance panel overseeing healthcare

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will join the Senate Finance Committee, a panel that oversees healthcare and tax legislation, according to The Hill

The senator will be one of about a dozen Democrats on the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over Social Security, health insurance, taxes, trade policy, and safety-net programs. 

"Income inequality will be a major focus of my legislative and investigative work, and Sen. Warren will certainly play a significant role in advancing this agenda," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., incoming chair of the Finance Committee, said in a statement to The Hill

