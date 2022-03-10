CVS Health board shrinks amid switch up

The CVS Health board has shrunk to 11 members as David W. Dorman, the independent chair of the board of directors, and Tony L. White, director of the board, both retire, according to a March 10 news release.

Mr. Dorman, who was elected to the board in March 2006, has served as independent chair since May 2011 and is set to retire at the end of his term at the annual stockholders meeting on May 11.

"It has been a great honor to serve on the Board and as Chair of CVS Health," said Mr. Dorman. "I am proud of everything that we have accomplished and the challenges we overcame in building the nation's leading health solutions company. I could not be more excited about what the future holds for CVS Health."

Roger N. Farah has been elected to replace Mr. Dorman as chair of the board. He joined the board in 2018 and has a 40 year career in retailing, including positions held at Tiffany & Co., Ralph Lauren and Footlocker.

Mr. White, a director of the board, is also set to retire in May as he has been a director since 2011 and has reached the mandatory board retirement age.

This means the board size has reduced to 11, since no replacement has been named for Mr. White.