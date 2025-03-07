Cano Health CEO steps down

Mark Kent has stepped down from his role as CEO of Miami-based Cano Health to focus on his next business venture.

He is departing to focus on his next business venture, according to a March 6 Cano Health news release. That venture was not specified.

Mr. Kent served as CEO since 2023. Under his tenure, the company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganized as a private company focused on providing quality care in the Florida market.

Cano Health said it is "refining its leadership structure to align with its long-term strategy, with the experienced executive leadership team overseeing daily operations to ensure continuity."

"Mark's leadership came at a defining moment for Cano Health. His ability to navigate complex challenges with resilience and forward-thinking strategy has left the company stronger than ever," Alan Wheatley, executive chairman of Cano's board, said in the release. "We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in his next chapter."





