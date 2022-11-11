Broward Health CEO named to DeSantis' transition team

Newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is forming a transition team as he begins his second term in office, with the CEO of Broward Health serving as one of its chairs.

The governor named Shane Strum, president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, as one of the three chairs on his Keeping Florida Free Transition Team. The team will meet with state government leaders and advise Mr. DeSantis on appointments for his second term.

"During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on the priorities that matter to Floridians like keeping our schools open and free from indoctrination, protecting and preserving our world-class environment, and maintaining a booming economy," Mr. DeSantis said in a Nov. 10 news release. "We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses and freedom."

Mr. Strum began his tenure in the top role at five-hospital Broward, a public health system, in March 2021. Before then, he served as chief of staff to Mr. DeSantis during his first term as governor. Prior to his work with the state, he served as senior vice president at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

Mr. Strum's appointment at Broward followed a four-month CEO search after the November 2020 resignation of chief Gino Santorio, who left Broward Health in February 2021 to become CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla.