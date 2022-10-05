Biden to nominate surgeon general to join WHO executive board

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, to serve as U.S. representative on the executive board of the World Health Organization, the White House said Oct. 4.

Dr. Murthy is the first surgeon general of Indian descent. He initially served as surgeon general from Dec. 15, 2014, to April 21, 2017, under former President Barack Obama. He became surgeon general again after the Senate confirmed him to the role in March 2021.

As surgeon general, Dr. Murthy is also known as "the nation's doctor." He oversees the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a group of more than 6,000 public health professionals.

He will serve on the WHO executive board in addition to his continued responsibilities as surgeon general, the White House said.