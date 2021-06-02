Behavioral health network CEO placed on administrative leave

The CEO of North Central Health Care, a behavioral health network in Wausau, Wis., was placed on paid administrative leave June 1 after a closed board meeting, according to the Wausau Pilot & Review.

North Central Health Care confirmed the decision to place Michael Loy on leave and said the action was the result of a third-party investigation into the behavioral health network's practices relative to compensation and benefits for employees.

On Jan. 28 and Feb. 12, the board authorized a third-party review of North Central Health Care practices. The behavioral health network said more details of the report are forthcoming.

Mr. Loy was appointed North Central Health Care CEO in October 2017 after serving on an interim basis. He has been employed with the behavioral health network since June 2014.

In the closed board meeting, leaders appointed North Central Health Care CFO Jill Meschke as interim CEO.