A look at 5 women who made Forbes '30 Under 30' in healthcare list

Ten women under 30 years old in healthcare made the annual Forbes "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals focused on "saving lives and creating a more equitable future." Here's a look at five of them.

1. Dr. Dina Radenkovic

Dr. Radenkovic co-founded startup Gameto, a company focused on technology and therapeutics to study and treat diseases of the female reproductive system. She is a physician with a medical degree from the University College of London.

2. Amira Barkal, MD, PhD

Dr. Barkal is principal founder of Pheast Therapeutics, a cancer immunotherapy company. In March, she received a Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award for her work while she was a student in Stanford (Calif.) University's graduate program in Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine.

3. Alison Burklund, PhD

Dr. Burklund co-founded molecular diagnostics company Nanopath. She co-founded the company with Amogha Tadimety, PhD, "to translate technologies from their academic research towards improving health worldwide."

4. Giovanna Abramo

Ms. Abramo co-founded Plenna, a women's health technology platform. She is also co-CEO of the company, which serves patients in Latin America.

5. Jessica Chao

Ms. Chao is co-founder of LingoHealth, a company focused on digital health for immigrants. She also serves as CEO of the company, which was founded in 2021.