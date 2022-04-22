8 hospitals seeking COOs

Below are eight hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking COOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)

2. BSA Hospital (Amarillo, Texas)

3. Fremont (Calif.) Hospital

4. Good Samaritan Medical Center (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 

5. Havenwyck Hospital (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

6. MetroWest Medical Center (Framingham, Mass.) 

7. National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs, Ark.)  

8. South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley, Ala.) 

