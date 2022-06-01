4 ways healthcare leaders can boost innovation

Looking to underrepresented talent for new ideas, choosing the leaders with the right set of skills and collaborating with others are all ways healthcare leaders can increase innovation in their organizations, the American Hospital Association reported May 31.
To create long-lasting innovative changes in a healthcare organization, leaders have to consider that innovation requires a distinct set of skills. Here are four ways leaders can boost innovation in their health systems:
- Choose leaders that have a background in both healthcare and investment and avoid leaving innovation under the total remit of the CIO, given it involves the entire organization.
- Health systems should look at how to collaborate with other businesses or startups that they invest in to enable the creation of a joint innovative product and service.
- Don't place the entire innovation strategy in the hands of startup accelerators or incubation hubs. While they can bring value to the system, their end goals may not align with the health system's in the long-run.
- Look to often overlooked groups for talent and help support young leaders to grow.