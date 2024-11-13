4 US healthcare leaders among Fortune's 'most powerful'

Four leaders from U.S.-based healthcare organizations were featured in Fortune's "100 Most Powerful People in Business" list, released Nov. 12.

Fortune editors scored candidates based on metrics including business size and health, innovation, influence, trajectory and impact. Leaders from 40 industries, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, were included.

Here are the four U.S. healthcare leaders featured:

31. Dave Ricks — CEO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly

51. Andrew Witty — CEO of Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group

60. Gail Boudreaux — president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Elevance Health

97. Albert Bourla, PhD — CEO of New York City-based Pfizer

Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, and Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk, were also included on the list.