4 steps to establish 'real PTO' for physicians, per the AMA

Many physicians do not take enough time off or work while on vacation, increasing their risk of burnout, according to a Sept. 3 article on the American Medical Association's website.

An AMA toolkit highlights how health systems can support "real PTO" that reduces burnout, according to the article.

Here are four key takeaways from the toolkit:

1. Focus on the three aspects of real PTO.

This includes the time off in which all responsibilities are moved to colleagues, adequate time before and after the PTO so that an unattainable amount of work is not required, and a compensation model that does not penalize physicians using PTO, the AMA wrote.

2. Real PTO is good for the organization.

Physicians experiencing burnout from not taking enough restful time off can cause issues for patients, co-workers and their respective organizations. One example is when burnout leads to increased turnover, requiring more resources and less care continuity, according to the AMA.

3. Leaders can support physician use of PTO by modeling the behavior.

If leaders take time off and write out-of-office messages to show they are using PTO, it can encourage physicians to do the same, the AMA wrote. Creating a positive culture around PTO use also includes having clear and simple policies and celebrating time off, rather than celebrating those who work on vacation.

4. Keep track of time off.

Tracking PTO use is important in understanding who is not using it and taking breaks so leaders can follow up with physicians who are struggling. This can be done by using a shared calendar, the AMA suggested.