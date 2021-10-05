3 ways to support mental health for your employees

To enable a healthy and inclusive work environment that employees want to stay in, leaders have to commit to supporting mental health throughout their organizations. Here are three ways leaders can do that, reported the Harvard Business Review Oct. 4.

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent national racial reckonings have put the spotlight on mental well-being. Employees of all levels are reporting mental health challenges more openly, with 67 percent of full-time U.S. workers reporting at least one symptom of a mental health condition. The "Great Resignation" is also partly fueled by mental health-related issues. Here's how leaders can make real progress to support their teams collectively and prioritize mental well-being:

1. Culture change

This needs to happen at all levels of the organization but starts with managers and leaders. By acting as allies and sharing your own experiences, you can foster an environment that values transparency, making employees feel more comfortable disclosing their struggles. It's important that leaders see mental well-being as a collective effort rather than stigmatizing it as an individual problem.

2. Sustainable working practices

Leaders need to create work environments in which there are clear boundaries and expectations around communication, responsiveness and autonomy. Most employees now recognize the need for flexibility, so employers need to listen to the needs of their teams regarding how they work best and how they wish to work.

3. Connection

Fostering a workforce in which employees care for each other and treat one another with empathy and respect is crucial for the mental well-being of the entire team and success of the organization. Making time for regular check-ins and creating opportunities for meaningful interactions among colleagues encourages a healthy and open work environment.