3 ways to improve succession planning, per Gallup

The nine-box grid, a common tool for evaluating employee performance and potential and often used in C-suite transitions, might be more harmful than helpful, according to a recent Gallup article.

When this tool is applied, employees are placed in one of nine boxes, with "potential" and "performance" on each axis. This subjective model can lead to unintentional bias or ineffective comparisons between dissimilar people, according to the Aug. 8 article.

Here are Gallup's recommendations for improving succession planning:

1. Remove bias

Scientific assessments are more effective than subjective evaluations of employees' talents, the article said. Including insights into how employees can reach their leadership potential in the assessment tool used can be helpful in identifying future leaders.

2. Look at alternatives

Instead of ambiguous labels that are often used in a nine-box grid, Gallup recommended organizations assess employees on their readiness to address key issues that would come with a future role. This allows managers to specifically determine where employees are in their leadership journey.

Employees could also be categorized in stages of "growth needed," "developing" or "accelerated," using terms that are respectful rather than undermining, according to Gallup.

3. Gather diverse perspectives

Organizations can also include multiple stakeholders in talent reviews to create a more holistic picture of one's performance and potential. Using technology to track data can also leave more time for leaders to discuss development needs, according to Gallup.