3 departing health system CEOs on what comes next

The following CEOs have announced their planned departures from health systems they've led for decades. What will they do once they leave?

Steve Edwards. CEO, CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.): Immediately after retiring, I plan to spend most of my time with my family, who have stood by me even though the demands of the pandemic tried to pull me away from them. Beyond caring for them, I will spend much time cycling, backpacking, kayaking, fishing and generally being more carefree. While I am retiring, my work is not done. I plan to stay on at CoxHealth in a limited advisory capacity assisting leadership changes and helping teach and coach future leaders.

Karen Teitelbaum. CEO, Sinai Health System (Chicago): I think if I were thinking about running another hospital, I wouldn't have left Sinai. I'm really excited about staying in healthcare, but I'll be doing some work from a different perspective. I'm doing some board work, all for healthcare-related companies, mostly private equity, and I'm providing a provider perspective on those boards. I am also going to be a senior advisor with different healthcare-focused boards, either doing projects or working on mergers and acquisitions. And I'm looking for opportunities if the city has any need for volunteering in the health education and social services space. And I'll be continuing with my mentoring work, both in the United States and in Kenya. I have an unpaid position as a visiting guest lecturer at Kenya Methodist University, and I taught graduate school classes there.

Penny Wheeler. MD, CEO, Allina Health (Minneapolis): I'm going to allow myself to just be a bit. Life has been very full in lots of ways, so the best advice I'm getting is, "Just let yourself be a bit and see what evolves." But something will certainly surface, and I will do all possible to help our community heal. We're eight blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered, and there is rebuilding in a new way that focuses on justice and equity that is needed. So I will certainly do something to support this community that I've spent my life in.