28 organizations express gratitude for bill condemning violence against healthcare workers

A group of 28 healthcare organizations have penned a March 17 letter to Rep. Troy Carter, R-La., expressing their gratitude for introducing a resolution that condemns and raises awareness of violence against healthcare workers.

Mr. Carter introduced the resolution on Feb. 4 "expressing support for healthcare personnel and condemning assaults on health care personnel as the U.S. healthcare system faces unprecedented staffing shortages and increased workplace stressors."

The letter, signed by 28 organizations including the American Medical Association, Atrium Health and the Association of American Medical Colleges, thanksMr. Carter for his leadership and introduction of the resolution as well as offer partnership and support for passing the resolution.

"Our organizations endorse your resolution and are eager to work with you and your colleagues to ensure it passes the House of Representatives as quickly as possible," reads the letter.