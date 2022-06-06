2 finalists withdraw from Alaska hospital CEO search

A CEO finalists' visit to Juneau, Alaska, was postponed after two of the three the finalists withdrew from the Bartlett Regional Hospital CEO search process, the hospital said.

Emily Dilley, CEO of Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kan., and Matthew Heyn, president and CEO of Delta (Colo.) Health, were scheduled to visit Juneau for a public meet-and-greet early in June. Another finalist, Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, vice president for patient care services and chief nurse executive of Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, Calif., was also scheduled to visit.

However, the finalists' visit was postponed after Ms. Dilley and Mr. Heyn withdrew for personal reasons, the hospital said in a June 2 news release.

"While I am disappointed by this delay, ultimately, it is important that we take our time in order to find the best fit for our hospital," Kenny Solomon-Gross, hospital board president, said in the release.

Bartlett Regional said more information will be released later. The hospital has not had a permanent CEO since Rose Lawhorne, MSN, RN, resigned in September. Jerel Humphrey is serving as interim CEO.