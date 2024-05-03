100 top influential leaders in health, per Time

Time released its inaugural TIME100 Health — a list recognizing the 100 most influential individuals in health.
To compile the list, Time reporters and editors spent months consulting experts around the world to select the 100 most influential people in health right now, according to a May 2 company news release. The final list includes scientists, physicians, advocates, educators, policy-makers and more. The participants were broken into categories of innovators, titans, pioneers, leaders and catalysts.
"Together, the individuals on the TIME100 Health list are a reminder that many things are going right, and their work is enough to inspire the belief that the world of health is in the middle of a golden age of accomplishment and transformation," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said in the news release. "Whether you are familiar with the individuals on this list or this is the first time you're reading about them, their work is changing the lives of people in your community and around the world."
The youngest person recognized on this list is 28-year-old Dale Whelehan, CEO of Four Day Week Global, a nonprofit platform established to spread support for the four-day work week. The oldest person recognized is 99-year-old Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president.
Here are TIME's 100 most influential people in health:
Note: Click each person's name to see Time's full profile on them.
Innovators
Titans
Pioneers
Joel Habener, MD, Dan Drucker, MD, Svetlana Mojsov, PhD, and Jens Juul Holst, MD, DMSc
Katalin Kariko, PhD, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD
Jocelyne Bloch, MD, and Grégoire Courtine, PhD
Leaders
Mulikat Okanlawon and Fidel Strub
Catalysts
Neil Powe, MD, and Cynthia Delgado, MD