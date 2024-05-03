100 top influential leaders in health, per Time

Time released its inaugural TIME100 Health — a list recognizing the 100 most influential individuals in health.

To compile the list, Time reporters and editors spent months consulting experts around the world to select the 100 most influential people in health right now, according to a May 2 company news release. The final list includes scientists, physicians, advocates, educators, policy-makers and more. The participants were broken into categories of innovators, titans, pioneers, leaders and catalysts.

"Together, the individuals on the TIME100 Health list are a reminder that many things are going right, and their work is enough to inspire the belief that the world of health is in the middle of a golden age of accomplishment and transformation," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said in the news release. "Whether you are familiar with the individuals on this list or this is the first time you're reading about them, their work is changing the lives of people in your community and around the world."

The youngest person recognized on this list is 28-year-old Dale Whelehan, CEO of Four Day Week Global, a nonprofit platform established to spread support for the four-day work week. The oldest person recognized is 99-year-old Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president.

Here are TIME's 100 most influential people in health:

Innovators

Hadiza Galadanci

Raluca Cohen, PhD

Scott O’Neill, PhD

Rory Collins, MD

Alex Oshmyansky, MD, PhD

Daniel Skovronsky, MD, PhD

John Leonard, MD

Charles Gore

Dima Gazda, MD

Dora Chomiak

Mike Curtis, PhD

Stephanie Sober, MD

Venkat Shastri, PhD

Dale Whelehan, PhD

Bobby Gaspar, MD, PhD

Peter Lee, PhD

Paolo De Coppi, MD, PhD

Alka Dwivedi, PhD

Avindra Nath, MD

Andrea Cercek, MD

Titans

Vivek Murthy, MD

Peter Marks, MD, PhD

Pam Cheng

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen

David Ricks

Dan Doctoroff

Trent Green

Khaled Kabil, MD

Brenda Waning, PhD

Zahid Maleque

Michael Regan

Jeremy Farrar, PhD

Emmanuel Macron

Mandy Cohen, MD

Greg Adams

Sumbul Desai, MD

Jimmy Carter

Ivan Cheung

Albert Bourla, PhD

Mike DeWine

Pioneers

Joel Habener, MD, Dan Drucker, MD, Svetlana Mojsov, PhD, and Jens Juul Holst, MD, DMSc

Barney Graham, MD, PhD

Amy Kirby, PhD

Katsuhiko Hayashi

Stuart Orkin, MD

Adrian Hill, PhD

Katalin Kariko, PhD, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD

Ziyad Al-Aly, MD

Jerry Mendell, MD

Tulio de Oliveira, PhD

Thomas Powles, MD

Jocelyne Bloch, MD, and Grégoire Courtine, PhD

Kim Nolte

Georg Schett, MD

David Baker, PhD

Leaders

Bashar Murad, MD

Akiko Iwasaki, PhD

Eric Topol, MD

Linda Griffith, PhD

Uché Blackstock, MD

Tigress Osborn

Halle Berry

Mulikat Okanlawon and Fidel Strub

Alaa Murabit, MD

John Fetterman

Sean Mayberry

Jaime Seltzer

Shahzad Baig, MD

Ruth Gottesman, EdD

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure

Melanie Ward

Jaha Dukureh

Stefan Friedrichsdorf, MD

Carlotta Pianigiani

Catalysts

Michael J. Fox

Peter Attia, MD

Richard Thompson, PhD

Bessel van der Kolk, MD

Katelyn Jetelina, PhD

Rick Doblin, PhD

Ronnie Levin, MD

Marlena Fejzo, PhD

Peter Hotez, MD, PhD

Nedra Tawwab

Sholto David, PhD

Francesca Dominici, PhD

Rebeca Ramos

Carolee Lee

Jenna Forsyth, PhD

Olivia Munn

Neil Powe, MD, and Cynthia Delgado, MD

Jonathan Haidt, PhD

Alua Arthur