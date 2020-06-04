10 ways healthcare organizations can operate efficiently amid pandemic

The pandemic has presented new and ever-evolving challenges for everyone, especially healthcare organizations caring for COVID-19 patients.

Below are 10 tips from the CDC aimed at helping healthcare organizations operate efficiently amid the pandemic.

1. Understand and execute current infection prevention and control practices for COVID-19. Ensure staff are well-trained on the use of personal protective equipment and implement strategies to optimize PPE.

2. Implement non-punitive sick policies and develop protocols for staff to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

3. Provide additional support for staff around aspects such as mental health and parenting.

4. Help staff become well-versed in evidence-based care for COVID-19 patients, including guidance provided by the CDC, National Institutes of Health, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the World Health Organization and the Surviving Sepsis Campaign.

5. Understand guidelines for discharging a patient with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to their home or a long-term care facility.

6. Use telehealth strategies when feasible to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. Consider implementing a phone advice line to triage patients and to address questions and concerns from possible COVID-19 patients.

7. Maintain awareness of the COVID-19 situation in the state, city and facility.

8. Report hospital capacity and patient impact data into the COVID-19 module for the National Healthcare Safety Network.

9. Become familiar with COVID-19-specific crisis standards-of-care resources. Consider using a hospital preparedness checklist, prepare plans for cohorting COVID-19 patients and assigning staff, create plans to reduce staffing shortages, and assess the need for alternative care sites.

10. Develop and maintain a communication plan for staff, patients and the community. Consider including virtual town halls, daily huddles, calls with partners and media briefs.

