10 leadership tips for uncertain times

Amid decreased employee motivation and mounting global and local stressors, healthcare leaders should focus on actions, not just words, to keep their workers inspired, according to an Aug. 17 Harvard Business Review article.

The article was written by Ron Carucci, a leadership coach with 30 years of proven experience in guiding executives.

Here are 10 tips he proposed to help lead through turbulent times:

1. Do not offer false reassurance in high-stress situations; allow employees to express resulting emotions.

2. Resist the urge to protect yourself from backlash after making controversial choices.

3. Understand all the emotions surrounding layoffs — such as guilt or the fear of being "next" — and allow employees to communicate them.

4. Let your team in on difficult decisions when possible. Broader conversation can lead to creative solutions.

5. Avoid burnout by reprioritizing, and cut work where necessary.

6. Regularly and intentionally check on employees to shorten departmental and hierarchical distances.

7. Create space for dialogue and opportunities to strengthen community.

8. Remain vulnerable, speaking openly about your own struggles.

9. Practice self-care, signaling others to follow suit. Well-regulated emotions rarely come out at work.

10. Be honest about what you cannot answer.

To read the full article, click here.