10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a vice president of talent acquisition.

2. CHI Franciscan St. Joseph Medical Center (Tacoma, Wash.) seeks a division vice president of general counsel.

3. Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of cardiovascular services.

4. Aspirus (Wausau, Wis.) seeks a senior vice president and system chief nursing officer.

5. Crozer Keystone Health System (Springfield, Pa.) seeks a vice president of operations.

6. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.) seeks a vice president/COO.

7. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.) seeks a vice president of quality.

8. ThedaCare (Appleton, Wis.) seeks a vice president of critical access hospitals.

9. RWJBarnabas Health (Jersey City, N.J.) seeks a vice president of operations and hospital-based services.

10. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a vice president of community health investment.

