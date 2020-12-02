10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. St. Louis Children's Hospital seeks a vice president of ambulatory and clinical support.

2. St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., seeks a vice president/chief nursing executive.

3. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., seeks a vice president/regional chief nursing executive.

4. Community Hospital Corp. in Plano, Texas, seeks a vice president of clinical and regulatory support.

5. SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York City seeks a senior associate vice president for ambulatory services.

6. Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago seeks a vice president of human resources.

7. Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a vice president of oncology.

8. Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital seeks a vice president of finance.

9. Blake Medical Center-Bradenton (Fla.) seeks a vice president of quality and patient safety.

10. Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas seeks a vice president of emergency services.

