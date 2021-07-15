10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte (Fla.)

2. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.), for its information services

3. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.), for its physician group

4. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

5. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago)

6. Edinburg (Texas) Regional Medical Center

7. UnityPoint Health—St. Luke's (Sioux City, Iowa)

8. Fremont (Calif.) Hospital

9. Select Specialty Hospital—Johnstown (Pa.)

10. Parkland Hospital (Dallas)