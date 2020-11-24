10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M.

2. Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

3. Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital

4. Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center

5. Texas Health Kaufman

6. Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Goodyear, Ariz.

7. Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems in Lafayette, La.

8. Aurora Santa Rosa (Calif.) Hospital

9. University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

10. Ascension Medical Group (Glendale, Wis.)

More articles on leadership and management:

'Corporate leadership must go. All of them': Physician urges Beaumont to oust top execs

Strategies for COVID-19 staffing shortages from 8 hospital execs

Hospitals, clinicians urge Trump administration to share COVID-19 data with Biden team

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.