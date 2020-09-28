10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Bon Secours – Southside Medical Center (Petersburg, Va.)

2. Elite Medical Center (Las Vegas)

3. MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces, N.M.)

4. St. Francis Medical Center (Lynwood, Calif.)

5. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

6. St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard, Calif.)

7. Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (Fremont, Mich.)

8. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

9. Texas Health Kaufman



10. TrustPoint Hospital (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

