10 hospitals hiring COOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking COOs in the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Kaiser Permanente-Los Angeles Medical Center
2. Banner Desert & Cardon Children's Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.)
3. Southwest Healthcare System (Murrieta, Calif.)
4. Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center
5. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital
6. Artesia (N.M.) General Hospital
7. Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital
8. Bluegrass Community Hospital (Versailles, Ky.)
9. Allegan (Mich.) General Hospital
10. Select Specialty Hospital-Johnstown (Pa.)
