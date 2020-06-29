10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking COOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Kaiser Permanente-Los Angeles Medical Center

2. Banner Desert & Cardon Children's Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.)

3. Southwest Healthcare System (Murrieta, Calif.)

4. Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center

5. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital

6. Artesia (N.M.) General Hospital

7. Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital

8. Bluegrass Community Hospital (Versailles, Ky.)

9. Allegan (Mich.) General Hospital

10. Select Specialty Hospital-Johnstown (Pa.)



