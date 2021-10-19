10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. North Okaloosa Medical Center (Crestview, Fla.) is seeking a CEO.

2. Mayhill Hospital (Denton, Texas) is seeking a CEO.

3. Northwest Medical Center (Springdale, Ark.) is seeking a CEO.

4. Western Arizona Regional (Bullhead City) is seeking a CEO.

5. Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.) is seeking a CEO.

6. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.) is seeking a CEO.

7. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

8. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

9. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital is seeking a CEO/administrator.

10. The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso, Texas) is seeking a CEO.