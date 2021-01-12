10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans), for its Northshore Region

2. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.), for market CEO

3. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.)

4. AllianceHealth Clinton (Okla.)

5. Parkwood Behavioral Health System (Olive Branch, Miss.)

6. North Knoxville (Tenn.) Medical Center

7. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton (S.C.)

8. Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque, N.M.)

9. Select Specialty Hospital-Kansas City (Kan.)

10. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers, for its Aurora Pavilion

