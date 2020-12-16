10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System

2. Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss.

3. Goodland Regional Medical Center and Rawlins County Health Center in Garden City, Kan.

4. East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, La.

5. Owensboro (Ky.) Medical Health System

6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's Valley Area Hospitals

7. University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City

8. Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.

9. Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska

10. Rolling Hills Hospital in Ada, Okla.

