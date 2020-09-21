10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Highland Hospital (Charleston, W.Va.)

2. Regency Hospital (Macon, Ga.)

3. South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center, Fla.)

4. Arbour Hospital (Jamaica Plain, Mass.)

5. River Crest Hospital (San Angelo, Texas)

6. McPherson (Kan.) Hospital

7. Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.)

8. Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

9. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

10. Havenwyck Hospital (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

More articles on leadership:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death & the future of the ACA: 3 notes

Bankruptcy trustee fires Missouri hospital's chief strategy officer

Who leads Quorum? 6 execs to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.